DNA Used To Identify 9 Victims Of Otedola Bridge Fire Incident..As Police Arrests Tanker Owner In Kano

The Lagos State Police Command on Friday said it had arrested one Hassan Maiwake, the owner of the fuel-laden tanker that caused the explosion on Otedola Bridge, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.



The command stated that the owner of the tanker with the number plate, NSR 888 YQ, was apprehended in Kano State.



The ill-fated tanker had gone up in flames on Thursday, June 28, after losing control and spilling its content. Twelve persons were killed by the inferno while four others were injured. About 60 vehicles were also burnt.



The spokesperson for the state police command, CSP Chike Oti, in a statement on Friday said Maiwake was tracked down by detectives from the State Criminal Investigation And Intelligence Department, Yaba, detailed to investigate the incident.



The statement read, “The owner of the truck, Hassan Maiwake of 16, Hotoro Limawa, Kano State, was arrested on Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Kano and he is now helping the police to locate the driver of the ill-fated tanker.



“The Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, assures members of the public that the command will do all it can to help families who lost their beloved ones in the accident a sense of closure by ensuring that anyone found culpable is brought to book.”



The statement said a DNA test to ascertain the identities of the charred remains of nine of the deceased has been conluded, adding that further development would be communicated.

