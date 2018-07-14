Dino Melaye Thanks Goodluck Jonathan For Initiating Completed Abuja Light Rail

Published:

Days after President Buhari commissioned the Abuja light rail transport and said that his government was fulfilling its campaign promises, Dino Melaye who is a member of APC and is set to defect to PDP, this afternoon, took to his IG page to thank ex-President Goodluck Jonathan for inaugurating the Rail project and completing it to 85% before leaving office.





''President Jonathan thank you for the Abuja light rail transport. As Chairman Senate committee on FCT i can attest to the fact that 85% of the job was completed b4 you left office. God bless Nigeria''.

