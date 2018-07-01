Deputy Superintendent Of Prisons Arrested For Alleged Robbery

Published:

Police in Enugu have arrested a Deputy Superintendent of Prisons Collins Ugwu on suspicion of armed robbery.





The personnel of the Nigeria Prisons Service, according to reports, was apprehended in Enugu on 26 June. He was nabbed alongside one Ifeanyi Ozor and Smart Osetu.





Commissioner of Police in the Southeast state Mohammed Danmallam alleged that, apart from armed robbery, the prisons officer and his gang were also involved in conspiracy, malicious damage, stealing and ”obtaining by tricks.”





The police boss further said the gang hung around the premises of commercial banks to monitor those who had come to withdraw cash.





“The suspects [Ugwu, Ozor and Osetu] belonged to a syndicate that specialised in monitoring anyone that had gone to the bank to make withdrawals and trailed them to a point where they could smartly force the door or the windscreen [of the victims’ cars] open with their instrument and steal the said amount,” the police commissioner said.





“They were also a part of a syndicate that bought goods from traders and generated fake payment alert to the owners of the goods without him knowing.





“They were nabbed along Ogui Road, Enugu, by the operatives of the Enugu State Police Command on June 26, 2018, following intelligence information gathered concerning their nefarious activities.”

