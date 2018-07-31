Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu In EFCC Custody

Published:





Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, is currently at the head office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC) according to report





He reportedly arrived at the anti-graft agency’s office in Abuja around 9am.“He is currently at the interrogation room,” a source quoted as saying.





"We have some questions for him bordering on corruption but we do not know yet when he would be released, we will know this by 5pm.”





The development comes less than 24 hours after the deputy senate president said his hands were clean.





Last week, EFCC operatives laid a siege to his residence, preventing him from going to the national assembly.





He had accused the federal government of witch-hunt, saying he was being targetted because of the position he is holding.





Ekweremadu is the highest elected official of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

