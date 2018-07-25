Wednesday, 25 July 2018

Defection: Rabiu Kwankwaso's Supporters Burn Their Brooms In Kano

Published: July 25, 2018

In celebration of his defection to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party , supporters of former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, have taken to the streets of Kano to burn the emblem of the ruling All Progressives Congress .

The APC uses the broom as its party logo .

In a video posted on YouTube by Naomi Byass on Wednesday, the senator’ s supporters could be seen shouting his name and also saying , “PDP , Power !”

They repeatedly mention Kwankwaso’ s name , even as they mutter mouthfuls of insults about APC .

They also brandish the flags of PDP as they sing .



