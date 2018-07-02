Death Toll In Lagos Tanker Explosion Hits 12

Published:





The number of persons who died in Thursday’s tanker explosion in Nigeria’s commercial centre has hit twelve (12), according to the State Government.





State Commissioner for Health Jide Idris, said this on Tuesday at a press briefing.





According to Idris,10 bodies were recovered from the scene of the incident (against the nine earlier reported).





He said the tenth is an infant, with two of the seven survivors later dying in the hospital.





In addition, he said others are responding to treatment.





A petrol-carrying tanker had exploded along the Otedola Bridge axis of Berger in Lagos on Thursday evening.





It was gathered that no fewer than 50 vehicles were destroyed by fire resulting from the explosion, which reportedly started at 5:30pm.

