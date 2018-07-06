Dbanj Wife's Sister Reacts To Death Of Her Nephew

Published:

Sammy Walsh, the sister to Dbanj's wife Lineo Didi Kilgrow, has spoken for the first time since her nephew drowned at home in Ikoyi.





The post is quite emotional and gives a glimpse into the depth of pain the family must be going through following the death of Daniel the Third.





She wrote:





It has taken me all day to make this post.





I’ve cancelled and retyped and cancelled again and have also gotten to a place of do I really need to even do one? And I battled and battled...? But





I got thousands and thousands of msgs on here from people I don't even know sending the kindest words of encouragement to my sister and family and just like everyone doesn’t know what to say at this time, I had no clue what I would type. forgive me for this is new for me and mine.





For all of you that made your accusations and even went as far as going into my DMs to insult my family and I in our loss, it only took 1 sec to delete and block and I didn’t even remember ur name after , but for Wats it worth I pray for ur dark heart.





However and most importantly , to follow up with my brother in law and sister that we are so grateful for the kindness shown , in these dark days of so much mourning , I thank u for the msgs and calls and support .

I can’t thank u enough that each and everyone of you reminded me of kindness and genuine love and empathy at this time. I have a guardian angel now ??.





life is so short and fickle, the body is just flesh and ur soul is what matters, in all this sadness around us and in our country let’s get up, be and do right. Love fully and be kind to one another . Love the people that God gives you everyday because he will want them back at some point.





RIP my sweet boy, u made me so happy even when I watched u sleep and that’s the way u shall be remembered ,

