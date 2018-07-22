Davido Congratulates Uncle After Osun PDP Guber Primaries Victory

Published:

Davido has hailed the emergence of his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state.





Adeleke on Saturday defeated, Akin Ogunbiyi, to emerge the flagbearer of the PDP in the September 22 governorship election.





Adeleke won by a close margin, securing 1569 votes while Ogunbiyi had 1562.





Reacting to the victory, Davido wrote on Twitter: “Congrats Uncle!! PDP GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE!!! Uncle Tunji would be looking down smiling right now.





“Let’s make Osun great Again!”

