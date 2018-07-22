Dancing Senator Ademola Adeleke Wins Osun PDP Guber Ticket

Published:

Senator Ademola Adeleke last night picked the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the September 22 election.



Adeleke, younger brother of the first civilian governor of the state, the late Isiaka Adeleke, polled 1,569 votes, only seven more than his closest rival, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi who got 1,562.



The votes were recounted following disputation about the first count in which the same 1,569 votes were recorded in favour of Adeleke and 1,559 for Ogunbiyi.



Ogunbiyi’s supporters said they were not satisfied with the first count and demanded a recount.



Fatai Akinbade received 52 and Nathaniel Oke three votes while 56 votes were void.



Midway into the voting earlier in the day, the Chairman of the Electoral Panel, Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson, suspended the exercise following protest by some delegates that unauthorized people were being allowed to vote.



Voting resumed after sanity was restored.



Shortly before the exercise got underway yesterday, seven aspirants for the office announced their withdrawal.



They are Professor Adeolu Durotoye; former Minister of Youth Development, Mr Olasunkanmi Akinlabi, Felix Ogunwale, Chief Lere Oyewunmi, former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Mr Adejare Bello, Jide Adeniji and Ayoade Adewopo.

Share This