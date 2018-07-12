Dalung Summons NYSC DG Over Adeosun’s Certificate Scandal

Published:





The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Barrister Solomon Dalung, has summoned the Director General of the NYSC, Suleiman Kazaure, over the alleged fake NYSC certificate of the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun.





Speaking to newsmen on Wednesday, Dalung said that the summon was for Kazaure to brief him over the on-going investigation into the allegation of certificate forgery against Adeosun.





Dalung said: “Adeosun’s ged certificate forgery? I just invited the DG of NYSC. I will listen to him on what exactly is going on about the matter.





"Since the exemption certificate saga began, I have not been around. So, I am not in the true picture of what is actually going on. I can’t make a statement yet.





"If NYSC is truly investigating the matter, the DG will tell me. Only, then can the federal government take a stand and issue a statement. Since I have not been briefed, it will be immature to say anything,” he added.

