Daddy Showkey Calls On Governor Ambode To Develop Ajegunle

Veteran musician Daddy Showkey recently,called on the governor of Lagos State to ensure the removal of the container terminal in Ajegunle and bring about development to the area.





Seems the governor listened and decided to take some positive steps. In a video with the governor of Lagos state, Daddy showkey said:





"I don tell una, governor don take him position, action don start. I dey for the stakeholders meeting, no be say them tell me.Confirm.





So make una know and who see true he go talk am. Me i don see true, I dey with governor, we dey go ajegunle today!”

