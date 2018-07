Published:

Share This

Bukari Dauda (driver) and Martin Anokwara were arrested by men of the Nigerian custom in Minna Niger state with 200,000 live catridges (bullets).The bullets were concealed in a false bottom that had nuts covering the surface hiding the catridges, on removing the nuts, the men of the custom were confronted with the catridges.The Onitsha bound truck was intercepted along the Wawa_ Babana border on its way into the country from Benin Republic.The owner of the catridges, Martins Anokwara confirmed ownership of the catridge but said he wanted to sell them to owners of licensed double barren guns and hunters