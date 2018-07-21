Customs Apapa Command Generates N176.7bn In Six Months

Published:

The Apapa Area 1 Command of the Nigeria Customs Service said it generated N176.75 billion in the first half of 2018, an increase from the N165.74 billion it generated during the same period in 2017. The command’s Spokesman, Mrs Nkeiruka Nwala, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Friday.



Nwala said the increase in revenue was due to the implementation of the Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System II in Apapa, which had blocked revenue leakages in cargo clearance procedures. She said the revenue would have been more but for the ongoing repair of roads in the Apapa axis, which had affected the quick evacuation of cargoes. She said the command would build on its revenue profile in the remaining months ahead to meet its 426 billion target for 2018.



Besides, Nwalla said the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Jibril Musa, had effectively implemented the Federal Government’s Executive Order on the Ease of Doing Business. According to her, the command is one of those selected to implement the presidential mandate.

