Court Exonerates Channels TV As Metuh's Case Resumes

The trial of the former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh has resumed at the Federal High Court in Abuja. In a short bench ruling on Tuesday, the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, ordered Channels Television to play the DVD of its morning program, Sunrise Daily, where issues on the Metuh’s health were discussed.The prosecution counsel had told the court that one of Metuh’s counsel, Ben Chuks Nwosu, who featured on the programme, made comments that touched on the subject matter pending before the court, for which Metuh is standing trial. After watching the video the trial judge said it was clear that the program was aired outside the court so he has no jurisdiction to determine their statements are prejudicial to the case before the court. The former national publicity secretary of the PDP is standing trial for alleged money laundering. He had also appealed to the court to grant him leave for medical treatment abroad.Metuh has been on trial since 2015 for allegedly collecting N400million from the former national security adviser, Sambo Dasuki.