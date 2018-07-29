Cool Fm Female Presenter Commits Suicide

Published:

The report of an OAP and photographer known as Oluwapelumi Orungbe who committed suicide has gone viral on social media.





Popular Cool FM presenter N6 confirmed the death of the OAP, after revealing that the OAP interned under him last year.





He said that Pelumi, who has been described online as a cheerful person, worked with him after completing her one-year compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.





He wrote: “Just Received News that my Intern Committed Suicide. Sharp, Pretty Young Girl tho a bit Reserved, Just did NYSC with her whole Life ahead of Her.





I’m Numb & My Hands are Shaking. Depression is Real. Pls speak to Someone & Seek Help. RIP Pelumi. Heaven has no more Pain.”

Share This