Confusion In Rochas Camp As Another Inlaw Declares Intention To Contest Imo Guber Poll

There is confusion in the succession plan of Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State as his brother-in-law, Mr. Chuks Ololo, has dispelled rumours that he has jettisoned his ambition to contest the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Ololo, a board member of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research (FIIRO), Oshodi, is married to Ogechi, Okorocha’s younger sister, who is the Commissioner for Happiness and Purpose Fulfilment.

Ololo’s ambition was said to be in conflict with that of Uche Nwosu, who is married to Okorocha’s first daughter and at the same time his Chief of Staff.

Okorocha had variously asked Ololo to forget his ambition, telling him that he was on his own. The governor had not only endorsed Nwosu but is pursuing the endorsement with all vigour and passion.

But speaking in Owerri, Ololo said he was very much in the race, stressing that his mission to govern Imo State was divine.

