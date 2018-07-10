Coalition Of Political Parties Will Still Lose To Buhari In 2019 - Festus Keyamo

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari’s Communications campaign manager for the 2019 election, Festus Keyamo, has insisted that the opposition PDP would lose to Buhari’s APC, despite the party’s alliance with 37 other opposition parties for next year’s polls.





The main opposition party formed the alliance called the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Monday.





Their collective aim is to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC). But Keyamo does not take them seriously.





"Some political parties made up of just husband & wife have signed an MOU with PDP to form a ‘grand coalition’ against PMB in 2019. This is pure deceit,” he wrote on Twitter.





"PDP has only succeeded in registering a few more members into its fold. It’s not a ‘grand coalition’. It’s just membership drive.





"Nobody is deceived: In 2013 four MAJOR parties with ELECTED govs & parliamentarians fused into ONE whole.





"The comedy we are seeing now is that PDP have sucked in those briefcase parties who are going to drop their identities & support a PDP CANDIDATE. It’s laughable desperation.”

