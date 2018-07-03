CKN Unveiled As ActionAid Nigeria Global Ambassador

Published:

Share This

The Editor In Chief of Nigeria's foremost online media platform Chris Kehinde Nwandu (CKN) has been unveiled as the Global Ambassador of ActionAid Nigeria.CKN, who is also the Coordinator of the FRSC Celebrity Special Marshals as well as the President of the Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria (GPBN) posted the news on his social media thus :"CKN FORMALLY UNVEILED AS ActionAid Nigeria AMBASSADORI was formally unveiled as a Celebrity Ambassador of World Global Organization (ActionAid ) which is in about 63 countries of the world at a jam packed event held at Nicon Hilton Hotel Abuja at the weekend.To God be the glory for the honor and privileged of being found worthy to serve humanity."Together we'll eradicate poverty... Amb CKN