CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Wednesday July 4 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: July 04, 2018 Igbo political future rests on my re-election'Buhari Ekiti: Fayose's allegations baseless, says INEC Abuja court declines to disqualify Fayemi Wike committed to devt of Rivers 'Tambuwal We'll arrest leadership of Miyetti Allah if' ' Military 2018 budget: Protesters storm NASS, call for Saraki, Dogara's resignation Buhari commends Nigeria, Kuwait, relations Plateau killings: Arrested suspects'll be tried in Jos, says Lalong Ekiti Election: Fayose in face-off with Security Chiefs Ekiti 2018: PDP kicks against police deployment Enugu govt to spend N1.8bn on construction of court buildings, roads Insecurity threatens 2019 elections'CAN Igbo coalition votes for self- determination above restructuring I like Nigeria a lot. It's an appealing country ' Emmanuel Macron DISCO disconnects Imo Govt House over N200m debt Emmanuel Macron urges Nigerian youths to join politics Igbo women protest, seek inquiry into killings by herdsmen Over 90% of 2018 budget not aligning with ERGP ' Analyst Emmanuel Macron at the Afrika Shrine Realistic Art by Charles Marcelo Meet Bukola ' The Founder of SkillHub Anagbado: Reaping fruits of being inquisitive I thought they were spare parts, says driver paid N70,000 to deliver truckload of tramadol Sexual scandal: OAU's shining example NNPC to raise capital from stock market to fund new projects 2019 polls'll determine Igbo presidency in 2023 ' Buhari 2019: APC govt'll make education free in Abia ' Kalu Wike, promise keeper ' Tambuwal IPOB charges army to produce Kanu Protesters overrun NASS Robbers kill 7 policemen in Abuja 30 convicted, 400 others facing trial for violating anti-grazing laws ' Ortom General election, not elections Media and development challenge in Nigeria at a time of crisis (1) Umahi's unnecessary fuss about street name When a president says 'Let us pray Uncovered: Abuja's stinking markets, parks Showers of sorrow in Abuja NAPTIP unmasks new human trafficking tricks War in Ebonyi artisans' market, 15 shops, 10 vehicles torched Disconnected by collapsed bridge Zamfara: Marafa, Yari fight over control of APC structure Why I want to lead post-insurgency Borno ' Abba Aji Why June 12 election result should be announced ' Bozimo Why I visited African Shrine ' Macron How Macron's visit will boost security, economy ' Onyeama AGF denies US courts $6.59bn default judgment against Nigeria HoCSFleads permanent secretaries, others onstudytour to Malaysia Communal tensions to increase ahead of 2019 US agency $15.5m fraud: Conviction of Dudafas companies stands, says judge Killings: Are Ona Kakanfo advocates urgent South West security summit Borno gov claims insurgency in North-East largely over Nigeria-Kuwait relationship excites Buhari Zonal intervention projects to gulp N100bn this year FG Effects of lead on reproductive functions (2) Ambode urges directors to make good decisions Experts seek solution to rising cases of mental illness Group tackles cultism in Otuoke Soyinka, others rise against drug abuse PMS thieves sailing from Oron to Bakassi meet their Waterloo in Calabar Macron in Nigeria to talk security, boost cultural ties Eagles forgettable World Cup showing Card reader: Fayose confronts INEC, police, DSS with video evidence Court re-opens Metuh's defence, orders Channels TV journalists' arraignment I'll support Igbo presidency at the right time ' Buhari Domestic debt servicing gulped N923.3bn in three months 'DMO Embracing analytics in workplaces NNPC seeks capital market funds for oil projects Submarine cable investments hit $2.2tn, says FG CBN boosts forex market with fresh $210m Firm to invest N9.7bn in Lagos airport's ground transport Contributory pension scheme records 8.02 million participants Herdsmen attacks: Should the IG, service chiefs retain their jobs New framework to strengthen healthcare delivery Group unveils award for female pharmacists Police take drug abuse, anti-cultism message to 56 schools Bone setters responsible for cancer spread Orthopaedic surgeon Harrysong, M.I. join Felix King to protect widows DSS storms Ekiti school, arrests officials National Assembly backs state police as gunmen kill 7 cops in Abuja APC crisis: Oshiomhole is coming too late, we are leaving- ShehuSani Again, Soyinka attacks Obasanjo in new book
