CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Tuesday 25 July 2018

House of Reps aspirant pledges purposeful representation Retirees protest unpaid entitlements in Osun Publish names of reconciled aggrieved members, Unity Forum tells Ajimobi UNN alumni hold 98th NEC meeting Nigeria doomed without rule of law ' CJN Inye Marshall-Harry joins Degema-Bonny fed constituency race Promo: Mamador rewards over 2000 winners Wanted: Special courts for electoral offences Restoring the secrecy of our elections 2019: Buhari may have made Obasanjo change his view on Atiku ' Daniel Invasion of Saraki, Ekweremadu residencies: Allow Security Agencies to do their work ' Presidency Benue Assembly impeach Speaker and all principal officers, elects new leadership CBN to lend directly to companies through Commercial Papers Copy machines: Six brands in battle for dominance with technological advancements FirstBank to repay $300m Eurobond 2yrs before maturity Price of petrol, diesel drop in June ' NBS CSR: NDIC canvasses quality education to check insecurity Hero lager beer wears new crown cork Star promo produces 44 millionaires Naira stable at N358/$ Energy Firm holds off-grid investment workshop Dasuki's bail and the Attorney General Abacha loot: Redistributing the illicitly acquired funds Huawei helps Nigerian students search for Seeds for the Future Car Xie bars cars below 2008 manufacturing date Asaba 2018 AAC: Expect the best of African athletes'Yusuf Alli GOtv Boxing Night 15: We'll Ensure Maximum Security, Organisers Promise Asaba 2018 AAC: Ekeji, Elegbeleye join volunteers' unit We are trying to build a strong squa ' Pellegrini I'm not happy, I don't have the players to work with ' Mourinho Everton sign Richarlison in first move of Silva era Why I vowed to change the music game ' Oluchukwu Ras Kimono's unfinished business with MI Tiwa Savage ready for another child Family feud looms as Davido's girlfriend, Chioma dumps school Ivanka Trump announces closure of namesake fashion brand 2019 general elections and the question of national unity So much hot air about Air Nigeria Buhari reiterates commitment to fight against maternal, child mortality Condemnation trails harassment of Senate leadership Maritime workers urge FG to pay NNSL retirees' benefits ANED accuses FG of truncating TEM, owing N100bn subsidy R-APC hails defection of lawmakers NITDA commissions first ever ICT hub in Katsina Ugwuanyi empowers 200 traders Convulsions in APC SMAGOSA advocates return of school to missions Adamawa Assembly summons Dep Gov, SSG, Finance Commissioner A presidential dance of death Measurable and sustainable change in Lagos The coalition against tyranny Nigeria: Bound to violence Social criticism or hatred: Matters arising Dasuki: Govt should obey court orders Trevor Noah faces backlash in Australia over offensive indigenous joke NTTF stakes N1m on Junior League U17 AFCON Qualifiers: Eaglets draw Cote d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso Nigerians have means to overcome challenges ' Gauer, outgoing French Ambassador Nwora banks on hard work for World cup ticket Tyson Fury: Joshua, a disgrace to boxing Watchout to prevent SIM swap scams FG not committed to saving for rainy day ' CBN Palace coup in Senate as PDP topples APC Buhari wishes defectors well Offa bank robbery: Police threaten to arrest Saraki Jackboot democracy 3rd Mainland Bridge: Closure for maintenance shifted to August 24 Nigeria doomed without rule of law ' CJN Super Eagles coach in bribery scandal Traffic entertainers: Acrobats hold motorists spellbound at junctions Wolves complete Moutinho deal Benue Assembly Speaker, others impeached Barca hosts Alaves in Laliga opener Secondus, Atiku condemn security siege on Saraki, Ekweremadu's homes Mbappe battles CR7, Messi for world's best Offa Robbery: Police invitation, mere political game ' Bukola Saraki El Clasico gets date I did nothing wrong ' Salisu Yusuf Nigeria Air: Experts seek more cooperation among airlines Hajj: Max Air flies pilgrims from 15 states IOM warns of irregular migration dangers Toyota flaunts features of new Corolla Hyundai develops new 'halo' sports car Delta cancels Lagos-Atlanta flight twice over poor weather How to close your current account 2018 Budget: Whats in it for the capital market Africa free trade not for Nigeria now Chinas 40 years of reform: What lessons for Africa Katsina man sleeps with daughter, blames wife for not being around Policemen chasing suspects shoot security expert Landlord jailed 10 months for removing tenants roof Lawyers beat cops, aided robbers escape, says Imo CP Ogun command kills kidnapper, arrests three others Lagos residents lament as robbers kill two in reprisal Welder sends kidnappers to customers house Court remands septuagenarian for defiling minor Allah will punish me severely, declares Minna herdsman who plotted attack on master YarAdua varsity mourns as bandits kill Kwara undergraduate Oyo CJ releases 30 prison inmates PHOTOS: Greece wildfire death toll rises to 74, as firefighters battle inferno Condoms at my concert were for sex awareness Mayorkun Eagles assistant coach caught in bribery scandal Modric, Mbappe, Ronaldo, Messi make FIFA best shortlist FG shifts Third Mainland Bridge closure to August LASG seeks growth of SMEs Irregularities in Ekiti election We're merging with 15 parties, says Agbakoba-led NIM INEC, tribunal frustrating my petitions 'Olusola Benue Assembly Speaker, principal officers impeached Fayemi unveils transition committee members Stable power supply not feasible until 2023 ' Discos Dangote arranges $4.5bn financing for refinery Public servants must fly Nigerian carriers ' FG Farmers, herders crisis'll push up food prices, CBN warns Nigeria, Niger Republic sign MoU on refinery, pipeline projects FG'll provide $55m upfront grant for Nigeria Air 'Sirika Police arrest 15 suspected kidnappers, rapists, robbers in Bauchi Drama as 14 APC senators, 37 Reps defect to PDP, ADC Uproar as security agents lay siege to Saraki, Ekweremadus houses Adeleke unfit to be Osun PDP gov candidate Ogunbiyi Were for anyone thatll restructure Nigeria Yoruba coalition Babalakin urges intellectuals to rescue Nigeria Police siege: Senate suspends CBN deputy gov, AMCON chairs confirmation Ezekwesili, others seek constitutional amendment on ECA Osun retirees protest non-payment of pensions, gratuities Communities lament blockage of waterways by pipeline
