CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Tuesday 24 July 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: July 24, 2018 Body, beneficiaries laud FG's social investment initiative PDP'll look into Ogunbiyi grievances ' Olafeso Kachikwu, Avuru, Tinubu, others to grace AOW 2018 The poverty question and the Opara-Ndudu option FG to boost trade with metrological infrastructure I'm not losing sleep over R-APC's moves ' Oshiomhole Sahara Group's Tonye Cole appointed to World Bank Expert Advisory Council An Ode to Peter Obi at 57 Sahara Group's Tonye Cole appointed to World Bank Expert Advisory Council Ambode Commends 'Home & You' Furniture Factory Need to check all Lagos bridges Gridlock : LASG directs tank farms to provide loading bays in 30 days How to protect Nigeria's oil industry as a critical national asset Nigerian Press Council Bill 2018: Throw it out, Publishers, Editors, NUJ, other media stakeholders tell Senate Akpabio can't hijack APC structure in A-Ibom 'Okopido Nigeria needs capital market to fund infrastructure ' Osinbajo My election, victory for democracy 'NBA chair FG to demolish Apapa rail station to expand Seaport Bauchi governor duly elected, Supreme Courts rules NLPGA suspends ES over alleged fraud 5,000 Nigerian doctors are in S-Africa' Envoy Offa robbery : Police invitation a mere political game ' Saraki Manufacturers seek further reduction in Lagos Land Use Charge Ekiti guber poll: Lessons from failure Soyinka @ 84: A birthday dialogue Again, Nigerian students abroad under attack GOtv Boxing Night 15: We'll ensure maximum security, organisers promise My expulsion from PDP'll not stand ' Kashamu Chrisantus seals HJK Helsinki deal 2019: PDP divided over name change proposal Awoniyi joins Gent on loan Offa bank robbery: Again, Police invite Saraki Mbaka warns Buhari, senators, Reps NPO at Senate public hearing, again, opposes proposed media law Oshodi-Apapa road gridlock: Lagos suspends fresh tank farms' approval Padlocks on the press 2023: Ndigbo pluck the olive branch Buhari's asset forfeiture order Macron's validation of Fela's legacy NFF crisis: DSS kicks out Giwa, restores Pinnick Zulte-Waregem drills Osimhen for injuries Brian Idowu: I'll always remember my encounter with Messi Federer withdraws from Rogers Cup 27 countries for Nigeria Open ITTF Challenge Joshua gears up for Povetkin clash How turnaround gave FCMB impressive profit, says Adam Nuru, MD When lawyers cried out over police brutality, others Israeli players steal show at Lagos Int'l badminton classics Oshiomhole threatens to sack ministers from APC Ex-commissioner, three others killed on Abuja-Kaduna Expressway Police Osinbajo extends order on Apapa gridlock by 48 hours Katsina flood: 10 more corpses recovered, says Emir Should each state determine its minimum wage $30bn NDPHC probe: Reps query illegal expenditure by boards say stakeholders were shut out by executive fiat Court orders ex-INEC officials to forfeit N387m Diezani cash Ngige orders ECN workers to end strike Edo govt accuses BEDC of defrauding electricity consumers Seven worshippers die in Borno mosque suicide attack UNIUYO VC hails NDDC for new road LASG suspends approval for tank farms FG releases admission lists for 104 colleges Promote peace, Ishaku tells chiefs Naval officer, others arrested for stealing Tompolos property BRT vehicle kills woman in Lagos NSITF board: Oshiomhole threatens Ngige with expulsion Osun PDP: Ogunbiyi supporters protest, Akinbade, Oke back result NPO likens press council bill to Decree No. 4 of 1984 Fayemi warns against illegal appointments at college, others Offa robberies: IG summons Saraki again Oyedepo to Buhari: Resign, get out of office PDP expels Buruji Kashamu, three others You have to ensure he tomorrow: goes or go Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
0 comments: