CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Thursday 26 July 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: July 26, 2018 Ex-FRCN DG emerges PDP candidate for Bauchi South Global Digital Marketing Summit empowers Nigerians Why defections won't hurt Buhari's chances ' Campaign organisation Pastor loses daughter, 4 cheat death as flood sweeps away car behind gov's lodge Court rules in favour of OPS on Kano consumption tax Imo women fined for protesting invasion of farms by herdsmen BORDA boss counsels Obaseki on bee farming, empowers 30 trainees NIMASA begins total compliance with provisions of ISPS code Senator Oko empowers women with agribusiness machines NIMASA committed to instituting policies for sustained maritime growth ' Stakeholders Court adjourns ruling on Adeleke's certificate saga till tomorrow African free trade agreement splits private sector groups I&E FX window triggered FPI inflow ' United Capital CEO Nigeria needs more than a million active policemen ' FALANA Siege on Saraki, Ekweremadu's houses: Buhari's govt, a defeated soul ' Fayose Defections, vindication of Ndigbo's rejection of Buhari in 2015, by S-East youth Edo PDP congratulates federal lawmakers who defected from APC Bayelsa cargo airport'll boost export, create jobs ' Commissioner Why we're replacing civil servants with consultants'Katsina gov Insecurity: Herdsmen crisis, Boko Haram'll determine 2019 election ' ASIS Nigeria spends N1.5trn on importation of food annually 'DANGOTE Delta North monarchs mobilise subjects for PVCs NASS mass defection from APC healthy for Nigeria 'Gov Emmanuel, Nkanga Ekweremadu: Ohanaeze warns FG Buhari, AGF sued over Presidential Executive Order 6 Ngige dares Oshiomhole: I'm not afraid of expulsion Apapa gridlock: Ambode tasks FG on ports outside Lagos Acute pancreatitis Conquer your depression! Politricks of use and destroy As politicians fight for survival Chika Balogun: Buhari's game changer in tourism education Nigeria: A fractured nation History on the rebound Nigeria's elusive Press Freedom Prepaid metering and improved electricity How to survive cough, catarrh 2019: APC South Africa Chapter inaugurates Cape Town branch 2019: Shagari declares interest in Sokoto governorship seat 2019: APC women urged to resist intimidation, monetary inducement in Ebonyi Iwobi strikes new N33m weekly deal Tecno, Dangote, Glo make list of Africa's most admired brands Buhari meets 43 APC senators on way forward Ortom joins PDP, 3 govs, ministers, lawmakers to follow Buhari's ally threatens Saraki, Dogara Why I won't honour police invitation ' Saraki Ortom defects to PDP, APC says gov's action surprising Shagari declares Sokoto gov bid Ex-Osun SSG dumps PDP Osun election: Akintola promises economic development Group appeals to Ogun APC leaders on zoning PDP welcomes Ortom's return, urges ex-members in APC to follow suit Ortom's defection, surprising ' APC External reserves drop to three-month low NAICOM raises insurance firms' capital base to N15bn Population advantage not being used for economic growth 'Dangote Industrial council moves to improve FTZs' operations NIMASA contractors fail to remit $286m revenue ' Reps Blackout: Ondo begins mini-grid projects in communities NPA, stakeholders worry over port/hinterland challenges in Africa Unemployment, high cost of living, major problems ' NBS Nigerian economy loses N3bn to crashes annually 'FRSC World Bank portfolio in Nigeria rises to $8.52bn Secure your radioactive sources, NNRA charges oil firms Reforming Customs challenging but achievable ' Ali Lack of deregulation worries petroleum marketing firms DMO limits FG borrowing to N1.9tn this year Oando, JV partners rehabilitate roads in host communities Energy Commission of Nigeria workers call off strike Skye Bank CEO advises new employees on integrity NIWA introduces marine transport safety guidelines Nigerian economy needs more diversification, competition ' Sanusi Democracy, rule of law have suffered enormously Wike Corruption: Salami charges judges to be courageous Were not involved in negotiation for Dapchi girls release ICRC NSITF board: Oshiomhole talking out of ignorance, says Ngige Agbakoba endorses ex-law school don, Ojukwu, for NBA president Proposed integrity bond will prevent corruption in contract Osinbajo Lawyers ask court to nullify Buharis Executive Order 6 Vote responsible leaders, cleric tells Nigeria LUPAN seeks end to 10k charge on base oil Judges elevation opens ACJA to fresh debate What can be done to stop vote-buying 48 parties to participate in Osun governorship election INEC Governments power sector policy failure Ambode orders recruitment of 1,000 teachers in Lagos Offa robberies: Again, Saraki writes IG, denies links with suspects Buhari is common enemy of Nigerians PDP, SDP Kidnapped Rivers APC chieftain, two others regain freedom Police re-arraign Melaye for obstruction, attempted suicide 2019: South/Middle-Belt elders canvass rejection of INECs voter register N7.6bn fraud: Ive no case to answer, says Orji Kalu Ekiti transition committee not my cabinet, says Fayemi AMCON chair: Banire dismisses Lagos senators petition against his nomination LAUTECH lecturers threaten strike
