CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Monday 9 June 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: July 09, 2018 $100m Counterpart Airport Funding: We'll ensure value for money ' Senate Braimah emerges President of Rotary club of Lagos Prophet Joshua Iginla alleges plan to kill him, other pastors We won't leave APC for our servants ' R-APC chairman Southwest PDP wants Ondo Govt. out of Ekiti polls Ekiti Teachers deny working for Fayemi How Nigeria's unity can be sustained ' Obasanjo APC lays four count 'criminal' charge against R-APC 2019: APC on the verge of collapse- PDP We will resolve APC crisis amicably, says Orji Kalu Sirika confirms December date for national airline Dangote promises loyal cement customers refinery distributorship license FG's borrowings for 2018 budget to hit N2tr ' FSDH Turnover in I&E rises 24% to $29.7bn in H1'18 Delta south 2019: Need for fresh ideas Ekiti: On Fayemi's second coming Disruptors could change the shape of insurance in the future ' Tinubu Budget 2018 exposes the jokers called leaders in Nigeria ' 1 There's need to review listing fees ' CEO, Magnartis Finance Insurance companies no longer under-cut 'Efekoha Okowa : Celebrating the 'Ekwueme' at 59 Late Prof Adedeji: Osinbajo, Gowon, African leaders extol his Pan Africanist Ideals Aviation, Oil & Energy pools generate $750.98m premium income Managing crises: The Lagos Example CAMA allows shareholders to be members of audit committee 'Adebisi NPF Microfinance Bank grows profit by 14% Give us modular refinery, we'll end illegal bunkering 'Rivers community S-East govs stop movement of cattle Insecurity: Ethnic Nationalities demand security summit in two weeks TAL moves to boost local content in oil industry 2019: Buhari's campaign team in search of funds Lori-Ogbebor faults MoU between CNL, IOGPIC, state govt AIG scores Customs at Airport high on outstanding performance Ogun Customs rakes in N2.6bn in 2018 INEC announces temporary suspension of voter registration Ease of doing business: BPP upgrades contractors' database NLC rejects 500% hike in excise duty for alcohol, spirits, others Delta Heritage honours indigenes Osun gov poll: Ooni backs Ibiyemi on youths empowerment Police nab 11 in Zamfara over 41 unidentified corpses 3 electricity vandals bag 3 years imprisonment Falana to sue AGF, state AGs over killings APC chieftain berates Abia govt How Eagles can become better, by Balogun Amuneke: Eagles need creative players to succeed RUSSIA F-L-I-C-K-S Graphics Design by Dapolee Meet Akintomide ' The Sculptor and Craftsman Edo people'll resist cattle ranching 'Orbih Aviation agencies must show accountability with airlines' taxes ' Mbanuzuo, Dana Airline boss Your anti-graft war lopsided, Anglican Church tells Buhari Tanker crashes: FG holds stakeholders' summit Monarch, 5 others nabbed for kidnapping in Akwa Ibom SERAP to Buhari: Prosecute govs over alleged stealing of security votes Obaseki congratulates 47 Edo beneficiaries of Chinese govt scholarship Nigerians proud of Wike ' Saraki We need more Adamu Ciromas to rescue Nigeria, says Dickson Adeosun: Presidency, Senate, minister keep mum on alleged fake NYSC certificate Nigerian killed in South Africa Planes for new national carrier arrive December Brother, you want more wives, don't you The politicianisation of Gen Buhari Nigeria's embarrassing gold medal in extreme poverty Between Rwanda and Nigeria Nigeria's growing insecurity Day US envoy tasked Nigerians to lift country through mentoring The controversy over NNPC remittance to Federation Account Sorrow, tears for hoteliers, brothel keepers 2019: We'll consolidate on 2015 gains ' INEC chair Okorocha de-marketing APC ' Okechukwu Tears of joy in Enugu community Moses misses Chelsea training 2019: R-APC perfects MoU with PDP Vettel wins British Grand Prix Dele Alli: England battle- ready for Croatia Ex-Arsenal defender arrested Pinnick to commission France, Belgium semi final tie Spain coach, Hierro resigns Moses Simon set for Germany move No plans to dump Eagles -Rohr Nigeria-China currency swap, CBN's last ditch effort to salvage naira Ortom dissolves Benue cabinet 2019: Anglican Church frowns at Buhari's latest Executive Order Dickson takes Restructuring crusade to OAU Cattle ranches in S' West: Oluwo cautions Afenifere, YCE, others Of national conversations, presidential debates and big ideas Super Eagles and the curse of Argentina 2019: Why Kalu will lift Abia to APC (1) Weightlifting: Osun duo set for AYG in Algeria Athletes craves for AFN technical director removal N500m grantll transform communities NABTEB panel uncovers illegal recruitment of 15 workers CNPP advises INEC Lagos showcases opportunities, woos investors Senate probes FGs $600m spending on new airport terminals LASG seeks transparency in procurement process Village head, four others allegedly abduct 19 ExxonMobil workers NNPC Depot in Minna gutted by fire, villagers told to evacuate Official NCC, protect consumers from TELCOS tyranny Ekiti election: Police deploy 30,000 personnel, two choppers, others Wema Bank job makes me best for gov ' Omoyeni Fayemi tackles Fayose on cattle colony claims Keep military away, Ekiti elders tell Buhari Police have abandoned us, NITEL/Mtel Ikorodu estate residents lament Affordable housing should be about innovative products Property prices in key global cities drop MTN hasn't filed application for IPO ' SEC Presidential council opens feedback kiosks at Lagos, Abuja airports Retirees kick as pension operators slash lump sum to 20% Insurance sector needs to focus on financial inclusion ' Hassan Osinbajo leads investment roadshow in US Lagos paid N716.9bn to 169 retirees in June Why you should trade forex Collective efforts critical to tackling erosion ' NMGS Policy inconsistency, others stifling investment 'Experts Should you use a standing order Police arrest village head for alleged killing, kidnapping FCT police recover stolen cars in Katsina, Kano Akwa Ibom youths protest murder of monarchs son, others R-APC: R-APC: APC drags Galadima, others to court Weve evidence of politicians involvement in killings Presidency Will creation of state police improve security We wont donate land for ranching SEast govs 2019: PDP BoT, govs, NASS members, others meet today Policemen killings: Be on red alert, IG orders CPs, AIGs States owing salaries cant finance state police Transparency Intl Force doesnt resolve crisis, says Ekweremadu Judge asks EFCC, ICPC to probe alleged fraud at Yabatech NJC concludes probe of EFCCs petitions against two judges Britains Prince Louis to be christened in private ceremony PDP to Buhari: Publish beneficiaries of $322m repatriated fund Plea bargains with accused politicians ongoing, await Buharis approval AGF Chinese Embassy rehabilitates Nyanya school R-APC meets today, decides next moves Kidnappers abduct two Imo entertainers, demand ransom We were forced to join robbery gang, teenagers allege Desire to please my wife led me into robbery Suspect Shot robbery victim overpowers, disarms attackers I feed two wives, seven children with proceeds from fraud Suspect
