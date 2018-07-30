CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Monday 30th July 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: July 30, 2018 Oando records N8.5bn PAT in H1 2018 Equities market rebounds marginally by 0.09% Mugabe breaks silence on Zimbabwe poll Palestinian teen who slapped Israeli soldier freed from prison Indonesia earthquake: 14 dead on tourist island of Lombok Egypt court sentences 75 to death over 2013 protests 3 dead, 7 injured in New Orleans shooting Organisation awards scholarships to public school students 2019: Changing face of Oyo governorship race The sad costs of mediocrity Enterprise lessons from a shepherd boy ' 4 What makes you a different kind of leader Avoiding the pit of wrong decisions Shoprite expands business frontier school,commissions 25th store in Nigeria Mamador promo ends with over 2000 lucky winners Heineken's interactive bottles engage consumers in new digital campaign Why it took Inventor five years to debut in Nigeria 'MD, Cryogeny But for me, Buhari wanted nothing to do with Tinubu 'Buba Galadima 7 PDP senators set to defect to APC ' Ndume PDP lost Ekiti because Fayose took people for granted'- Former Attorney Gen, Owoseni FG committed to diversification of economy ' Minister Nigeria's Pension Fund soars to N8.14 trillion NBC pledges continued investment in glass bottle FMDQ shareholders approve N5bn capital raise, name change CeBIH will expedite financial inclusion with digital solutions ' Stanley Using Direct Debit to facilitate your business New CIIN President to focus on insurance education CIS pledges commitment with NASS to amend investment laws Increased use of mobile phones facilitating access to financial services ' Suleiman H1'18: FCMB's profitability rises by 86% to N7.1bn Dasuki's family asks NBA to probe Malami Boko Haram kill 11 solders as troops down 16 insurgents Enugu residents defile heavy rain to welcome Ugwuanyi Shareholders laud Oando mgt on return to profitability Be patient with us over constructions 'Delta govt Abiri: IYC calls for arraignment of other detained N-Deltans 2019: I'll review sack of 25,000 teachers in Kaduna ' Ashiru APC moves against Saraki's men in govt Gunmen kidnap 15 in Zamfara ' Speaker Firm receives two Water Use licences for hydro power generation It's laughable APC no longer wants Dogara to leave ' Reps Sadly, corruption is winning APC playing politics of vindictiveness 'Wike Picking Oshiomhole as chair saved APC ' Okorocha It's time to rescue Cross River, says Ibeshi Senate sabotaging Buhari's govt 'Ex-diplomat Nasarawa Gov sacks nine commissioners in cabinet reshuffle FG overpays N196bn as personnel costs to 450 MDAs Pension fund assets hit N8.14tn ' PenCom Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail ready next year ' Minister Experts call for improvement of town planning laws FMBN invests N6.37bn in estates in five states Lagos moves to control flooding FG urged to overhaul housing finance system ICAN to assist govt tackle funds' mismanagement Buhari to inaugurate 69km Warri-Escravos road soon WAPIC expresses commitment to minimising ICT risks Dexa Medica offers free health care service Determining the best payment options New Novare mall will boost Abuja's infrastructure NIQS prepares to adopt modern contract forms Transcorp Hotels posts N2.02bn half-year profit Continental Re's gross premium rises by 27% Technology changing global construction landscape, says ITB 2019: Will these witches and wizards stop defecting Is CBNs MPC stronger than Buhari My dads autopsy inconclusive, says MKO Abiolas daughter Gridlock: Lagos shuts five bonded terminals LASG trains police in active combat Police post four commissioners to Bayelsa in two weeks Anti-graft war: Reps pass proceeds of crime bill SERAP seeks UNs intervention against press council bill NEMA wants states to review emergency policies periodically Ajorosun builds clinic, donates furniture to schools Five federal perm secs retire in six months Govt insists on zero building collapse BREAKING: Army recovers arms cache near Otuoke in Bayelsa FG raises 1,000-member military force to fight terrorism in Zamfara Report at Nigerian embassy, FG tells remaining World Cup fans in Russia Alleged forgery: Reps panel wants Buharis aide prosecuted Attackers wanted to kill me, Melaye alleges FG recalls 2.4 million bottles of codeine syrup I only lured my friend to where he was killed Kano cyclist Insecurity: Buhari sends 1,000 troops to Zamfara UI ranked Nigerias best, ABUAD tops private varsities Buhari didnt want alliance with Tinubu in 2013 Galadima 842 sanctioned for malpractices as NABTEB releases May/June results Dasukis family petitions NBA, CJN, wants Malami sanctioned 2019: INEC budgets N1.8bn for possible presidential run-off Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
