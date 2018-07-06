CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Friday July 6 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: July 06, 2018 Reps to SPDC: Relocate Western HQ to Warri Ex-Osun IRS boss joins gov race CLEEN Foundations lists potential threats to 2019 general elections No going back, R-APC insists; rejects further peace talks Buhari, Dogara, Atiku mourEx Finance minister, Adamu Ciroma Imo APC: Okorocha, Madumere battle moves to Imo Assembly APC : And the bubble bursts R-APC : The men behind the mask and their motives Fayose, Atiku, Secondus, Govs say PDP will resist rigging, manipulation IMO's technical cooperation critical to Nigeria's maritime growth ' Dakuku LCCI faults amended CAMA, says requires fine-tuning Industrial, Banking, Consumers Goods stocks lift NSE Index by 65 bases points Edo PDP lauds R-APC leadership comment on APC Resumption of oil exploration'll frustrate Ogoni clean-up 'MOSOP Imo deputy gov cries out over alleged persecution of supporters Nigerian journalists economically handicapped'Prof Utomi Killings, threat to nation's unity, 2019 elections'CAN Dangote takes over Katsina Songhai project abandoned for 6 years Osun gov poll: CAN warns parties, aspirants against rituals, oath taking High court cancels Imo APC congresses Ugwuanyi's new court buildings unprecedented in S'East, says Enugu Chief Judge Only Omo-Agege, Ogboru can ensure victory for Delta APC 'Orabajire Konta crashes out of Wimbledon Choosing Nigeria over USA was easy -Jordan Nwora Wimbledon: Teen star Minaur sets up Nadal clash Wolfsburg, Liverpool reject Moses Simon Joshua seals Wembley fight dates Rohr hopes to keep Eagles job Super Eagles fan seeks political asylum in Russia FAAC deadlock: Buhari to decide on NNPC ' Adeosun Killings: CAN holds nationwide protest rally July 11, declares 3-day fasting Ciroma's death, huge loss to Nigeria, says Kalu Ex-Finance minister, Adamu Ciroma, buried in Abuja Buhari signs executive order on suspicious assets Only evil-minded people accuse me of condoning killings ' Buhari We'll take over from Fayose ' ADP Kufre Ekanem: I intend to build museum of ants Six artists graduate from Alexis Galleries Why we wanted northern president in 2011 instead of Jonathan ' Adamu Ciroma We've no court papers against Fayemi ' APC APC, R-APC trade words APC: We won't lose sleep over Galadima, others ' Oshiomhole Maradona apologises for 'robbery' jibe Russia 2018: FIFA selects 64 referees for knockout stages Japan coach, Nishino to quit APC govs keep mum after meeting with Buhari Buhari rejects radiographers bill SCourt decides Sarakis CCT trial today 42 policemen gets new ranks in Niger Health workers threaten strike 2019 election: Sowore advocates active youth participation NGO decries destruction of 50 fishing communities by oil spill Dapchi abduction: UK offers to help FG find Leah Sharibu Court nullifies Imo APC congresses, orders fresh polls Ekiti poll: Fayemi criticises Fayose for declaring Public holiday for rally Fashola tells landlords to collect rents in arrears FAAC deadlock: Buhari to take a stand soon, says Adeosun FG sets up panel to review broadband policy NNPC audits retail subsidiary's field operations Poor financial literacy threatens MSMEs' growth ' Minister Volkswagen lauds FG, Edo on automotive policy Ambode seeks improved infrastructure to boost exports How to apply for a business loan Apps for entrepreneurs (2) Bread: Don seeks law for 10% cassava flour inclusion NBC empowers 1,000 youths in Edo NEPC plans sale of leather products from academy CPC, dealers bicker over seized rice CAMA bill re-enacted to protect MSMEs ' CAC Diamond Bank gets new chairman as Ogbechie retires Iran sees oil price hitting $100 amid supply disruptions Buhari, Obasanjo, Atiku, Saraki, others mourn Ciroma Nasarawa group rejects cattle ranches What should FG do to avert accidents involving fuel tankers WAEC results decline: Experts blame overworked examiners Deeper Life tackles unemployment, trains youths N341m fraud: Ex-power minister, Wakil, gets N10m bail ACF, Makarfi, Tinubu, PDP extol Ciromas sterling qualities Terrorism: Nigerian passports to get new security features British Council, CFA institute bring exams to Nigeria Adebule commissions Grande OakBridges permanent site Ambode, Utomi urge civil servants to be effective LASG tells unemployed youths to get skills Killer herdsmen: Defend SWest, Okurounmu, Akintoye tell govs Only evil-minded people will say I am condoning killings Buhari Gov poll: Fayose shuts down Ekiti for Olusola APC disowns R-APC, probes factional leaders status Killings: Drama as grieving woman seeks audience with President Funds involved in ongoing corruption cases over N595bn Buhari Killings: AGF blames looting, corrupt politicians, Oyebode disagrees Senate summons IG over policemen killing, Borno cops protest Herdsmen killings: Plateau bans public procession Over 630,000 to vote in Ekiti gov election 