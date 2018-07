Published:

This is the state of the Petrol station belonging to Senator Stella Oduah seized by the EFCC when CKN News visited there today.The station SPG Petrol Station is located along the Lekki Expressway and shares the same compound with Chicken Republic.The place has been taken over by miscreants and other undesirable elements.CKN News investigation reveals that the building and station have not been put to any useful use since it was possessed through the verdict of a court.The State of the property is a true reflection of what happened to other properties seized by the anti graft agency scattered across the country worth billions of Naira wasting away.All attempts to speak to the management of SPG and EFCC by CKN News on the matter was unsuccessful as at the time of going to press