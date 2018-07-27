CKN, NCC EVC,Nigcomsat MD,Mone CEO ,Others Bag Africa Digital Award (See Pictures)

Published:

The Editor In Chief of CKN News, Chris Kehinde Nwandu was one of the recipients honored today at the AFRICA DIGITAL AWARD held at Oriental Hotel ,Lekki Lagos.He won the Most Outstanding Online Editor Of The Year .The event was witnessed by dignatiries from all walks of life.Other honorees at the event include the Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission ,Professor Umar Danbatta,the MD/CEO of Nigerian Communication Satellite (Nigcomsat) Mrs Abimbola Alele,MD/CEO Main one Funke Opeke,Managing Director of Inlaks Ltd Femi Adeoti ,Editor Cyber Africa News ,DigiVation Network Hilary Damissah amongst others.The event with the theme:BROADBAND ACCESS:NATIONAL SCORECARDS AND ROAD MAP TO 2020 also featured paper presentations by top Chief Executives in the Information Technology Business in Nigeria.The Chief Executive of ICT WATCH (Organizers of the event) Mr Tayo Adewusi said the annual conference and award was put together to discuss burning issues in the industry.These are some of the pictures from the event .The event was also used to formally unveil a new magazine.Theseasoned broadcaster was anchored by Ms Seun Jewel a versatile and season