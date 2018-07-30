Chelsea Striker Morata Welcomes And Name New Twin Babies

Published:

Chelsea striker Morata and Italian model have decided to name the new arrivals Alessandro and Leonardo.



Alvaro Morata shared the image with his 9.3 million followers on Instagram



The former Real Madrid star posted a photo with his wife and the twins to his Instagram page on Sunday.



Alongside the image, he added: "And the day arrived ... July 29, 2018, a day I will never forget.



"The wait has been long, very long. It has been only 9 months but for us it has been like 3 years.



"I have no words to thank you Alice, thank you for making me the most beautiful and incredible gift in the world.

Alvaro Morata donned a hospital gown as he posed for the photographs

Campello gave birth to the twins on Sunday, July 29

"Every day since I know you I thank God for having put you in my way, you are the cornerstone of my life.



"These months you have fought like a lioness, I can not be more proud of you; nights in the hospital, dehydrated days, whole days together in bed without being able to move... but in the end the day arrived, it arrived and everything was worth it.



"Welcome to the world Alessandro and Leonardo.



"I only ask that you have health and be happy with the love that is breathed in our house, in our family.

