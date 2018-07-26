Caroline Danjuma Shares Miraculous Story On The Birth Of Her Daughter

Published:

Caroline Danjuma has shared the powerful story of the birth of her daughter who will turn 4 in September.





The actress revealed that her daughter's pregnancy was a life and death situation and she was told to choose between saving her life or that of her daughter. When the girl was eventually born, she had two holes in her heart.





Miraculously, she is alive and living a full life now.





She wrote: "My darling 3 yrs old daughter .. in Christ you will grow and learn his ways ???.. counting Down to your 4 th birthday SEP/13/2018 ..my girl is growing ????.. born sep 13/2014 with two holes in the heart.





I was battling with fibroid too while I carried you in my womb. the doc told me to choose between you and I whom she should save if I had to be rushed in for a CS operation and for sure I chose you but God’s words are different from man I serve a living God who never sleeps.





HE put you under his wings. for once I have never had any reason to worry. healed by his blood. I have been holding on to this testimony. you have been nothing short of an angel. the happiest little girl I know. may God grant me the grace to be a good mother to you ??? #myuntoldstories#jesusistheaurhorandfinisher

Share This