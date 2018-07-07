Car Dealer Bags 3yrs jail Term For Conspiracy And Obtaining Money Under False Pretense

Published:

Justice M.S Shuaibu of Federal High Court, Kaduna has convicted and sentenced one Abdulkarim Usman to 3years imprisonment for Conspiracy and Obtaining Money Under False Pretence to the tune of N 5, 100,00 ( Five Million, One Hundred Thousand Naira).





Usman's sojourn to prison began when a petition was received by the Kaduna office having fraudulently posed to have secured a contract with the Nigeria Communication Commission, NCC, to supply engine oil.





He told the unsuspecting complainant that he needed money to commence the said contract which they released into his bank accounts after having discussed with them, he however vanished upon receipt of the monies.





Justice Shuaibu added that the 3 years imprisonment is to run on each three counts consecutively and another three years if the convict fails to pay restitution to the victims in the sum of N 5,100,000 and another N 2, 000,000 which he fraudulently obtained respectively.





Usman was first arraigned on the March 1, 2017 and he pleaded not guilty to all the charges preferred against him.

