CACOL Urges EFCC To Speed-Up Orji Kalu's Trial

The Centre for Anti-corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct a speedy trial of former Governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu.





The former governor was arraigned over corruption charges shortly after he left office for fraud of N7.65 billion.





In a statement to newsmen, the Executive chairman of the group, Debo Adeniran, lamented the slow pace of the trial of Orji Kalu.





Adeniran said: “It is strange that instead of concluding the case against Kalu all these years, the charges against him have just been amended.





"This notwithstanding, CACOL commends the current leadership of EFCC for its holistic investigation into this case which has seen many witnesses called upon to testify.





"With all these unearthing of corruption in high places almost on a weekly basis, one would actually agree that corruption was about to kill Nigeria if nothing tangible was done about it.





"We therefore call for an accelerated prosecution of this case that should either lead to conviction and recovery of the looted funds or acquittal of the alleged culprit if he is not found guilty of the charges leveled against him.”

