Buhari's Visit: IPOB Plans Protests At ICC In Hague

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is set to stage protests at the Hague, the Netherlands, against the alleged killing of their members by security operatives in the South East.





President Muhammadu Buhari is in the Netherlands to take part in activities to mark the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, at the Hague.





And the outlawed group’s media aide, Emmanuel Powerful, said on Monday that the first demonstration would hold at Lange Poten 4, Postcode: 2511CL Den Haag, in Dutch Parliament building, on Tuesday, from 10:00a.m. to 3:00p.m.





He said the Netherlands’ arm of IPOB as well as Igbo in the country had been mobilised to stage the protest aimed at drawing world’s attention to the plight of Southeastern Nigerians.





He also said there would be another protest on Thursday at “Oude Waalsdorperweg, 10 Postcode: 2597AK Den Haag,” at the ICC.

