Buhari's Style Of Governance Has Compelled OBJ Change His Mind About Atiku – Gbenga Daniel

Published:

Director General, Atiku Campaign Organization, Gbenga Daniel, has suggested that President Muhammadu Buhari might have made former President Olusegun Obasanjo change his position on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2019 presidential election.





Daniel, while addressing a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday, said that faced with the option of Buhari and Atiku, the former Vice-President would undoubtedly prevail.





He said, “When people take positions, they take them based on the information that is available to them.





“And as this progresses, sometimes you now discover new things, you face new realities, I think that a number of people have been quite unhappy with the progression that has taken place.





“People are facing a new reality, I won’t be surprised if Olusegun Obasanjo is starting to change his position. It does appear that if we are not careful, we will continue to retrogress in the quality of people that occupy political position.





“I guess and I hope I am correct, President Obasanjo has seen it that maybe he has other information. And in any case when you are faced with a situation, you have to choose one of two evils.





“I am aware that President Obasanjo said that he doesn’t think that Buhari will make a good president but at the last minute something happened, maybe he got better information he then changed his mind and if he has changed his mind on that occasion, I think he can also change his mind.”

Share This