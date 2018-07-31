Buhari's Government Feeding 8.5 Million School Children Daily..FG

Published:





The President Muhammadu Buhari administration says 8.5 million children on its school feeding programme are being fed each school day across Nigeria.





Buhari’s aide on Social Investments, Hajiya Maryam Uwais, said in Kano that the gesture was aimed at not only reducing the pressure on families to provide food on the table for their children, but also improve learning outcomes.





"Enrolment of Children in primary schools has drastically improved. Many of our poorest citizens do not prioritise education, often due to lack of appreciation of how education can enhance the fortunes of a child,” she said.





She also said that the engagement of over 136,000 teaching Assistants under the Federal Government’s N-power programme across the country had improved the quality of education being received by the children.

