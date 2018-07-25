Buhari Swears In Former Police IG, Smith, Other Members Of PSC

Published:

Former Inspector-General of Police Musiliu Smith was on Wednesday sworn in by President Muhammadu Buhari as the new chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).





Smith takes over from Mike Okiro, who was also the Inspector-General of Police.





The inauguration took place at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja shortly before the commencement of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council.





Also sworn in were Clara Ogunbiyi (full-time commissioner) from the north-east, representing the judicial community; retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police Lawal Bawa (full-time commissioner) from north-west, representing the Police community; Mohammed Najatu (member) from the north-west, representing women on the commission.





Others are Braimoh Adogame Austin, (member) from the South-South, representing the media community; Rommy Mom (member) from North Central, representing human rights; and Dr. Nkemka Jombo-Ofo (member) from South East, representing organized.





Buhari also inaugurated Festus Okoye, as a National Electoral Commissioner in the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), representing South East.

