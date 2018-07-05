Buhari, Osinbajo Best Antidose For Nigeria ..Buhari's Aide Itse Sagay

Published:





The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Itse Sagay (SAN) has described the combination of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the best for Nigeria.





Sagay said that it is unlikely that any group or political party could produce that combination in years to come.





The senior lawyer said while Buhari provides the aura and leadership style, Osinbajo complements him with his physical presence going everywhere across the country.





Sagay said: “Buhari is on a rescue mission. If you look at his team, himself and the Vice- President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, there can be no better combination than that.





The president provides the aura and the image. He has the reputation. He is coming from 1984 to 85. He has established himself as the rock of the anti-corruption war, which the African Union (AU) has recognised by declaring him the champion of the anti-corruption war in Africa.





"Then we have Osinbajo, an impeccable character, indefatigable leader, totally and outrightly honest. A man of integrity who is doing all the appropriate physical activities, going from place to place, promoting the policies of this government from tirelessly.





"So, between the two of them, we have a perfect combination the man who provides the aura, the ambiance that everybody accepts that yes, we are now in the phase where anti-corruption war should be stamped out and that integrity and honour has to be the watchword of this country now. He also leads by example because you can’t see him acting contrary to what he says.





"Then we have Osinbajo, who is going about, physically planting all these policies everywhere. So, if you say Buhari is not everywhere all the time, the president and the vice-president constitutes the presidency.”

