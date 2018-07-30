Buhari, Oshiomhole, Akume Behind Plot To Impeach Ortom – PDP

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari, APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and Senator George Akume were behind the move by eight members of the Benue State House of Assembly to impeach Governor Samuel Ortom.



Addressing newsmen on Monday in Abuja after an emergency meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC), the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan described the move as illegality, arguing that 8 out of 30 members can't impeach a serving governor.



"The NWC condemns in its entirely the purported sitting of eight APC members including the impeached and suspended Speaker; in a 30-member House, wherein, they illegally claimed to have served an impeachment notice on the Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom.



"PDP also condemns the use of the EFCC and DSS to harass and intimidate officials of the Benue State Government.



"We note the roles played by the factional Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government and Sen. George Akume in encouraging lawless acts and anarchy in Benue State," the party said.‎

