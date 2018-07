Published:

President Buhari attends Signing Ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding of Niger-Nigeria Hydrocarbon Pipeline and Refinery Projects in State House on 24th July 2018Niger-Nigeria 4: President Buhari accompanied by President of Niger H.E. Issoufou Mahamadou witness the Signing Ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding of Niger-Nigeria Hydrocarbon Pipeline and Refinery Projects by Nigerian Minister of State for Petroleum Ibe Kachikwu and Niger Republic Minister of Energy Mr Foumakoye Gado in State House on 24th July 2018