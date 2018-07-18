Buhari Must Apologise To Me ...House Of Reps Member Adamu

Published:





A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abubakar Adamu, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to apologize for accusing lawmakers of inserting projects into the 2018 budget.





Speaking to newsmen on Tuesday, the lawmaker insisted that he had never collected bribe as a public official. He also challenged the president to trace those who inserted the said projects rather than accusing the “whole lawmakers”.





Adamu said: “Mr. President said we inserted something into the budget. He should seek for forgiveness from me because I did not add a dime. I have a name I want to protect.





"I have been a public officer and none of my family members ever knew my office up till today at the national assembly, even as a commissioner.





"Mr. President can trace who and who inserted the said money. I did not insert anything, I have a name to protect. I have never been corrupt. I think everybody should know not all members of the national assembly are corrupt".

