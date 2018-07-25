Buhari Meets Security Chiefs In Aso Rock

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with security chiefs, following the siege laid on the Abuja residences of Senate President Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu.





Some of those sighted at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, were the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin; the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno.





The IGP was the first to arrive and was thought to have met the president behind closed doors while the rest were in a meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.





It was not, however, clear whether their presence in the villa was in connection with the Saraki and Ekweremadu siege.

