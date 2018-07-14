Buhari Leaves For Netherlands On Sunday

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday depart the country for the Netherlands to take part in activities to mark the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, at The Hague.





Buhari’s top media aide Femi Adesina said on Saturday that the President was the only world leader invited to deliver a keynote address.





He said: “In buttressing Nigeria’s commitment as a member of the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC, the President, as the current anti-corruption champion for the African Union, will use the global platform to reaffirm Nigeria’s support to the fundamental values of the Rome Statute and to the ideals of the ICC.’’





Buhari is also expected to highlight his administration’s campaign against corruption.





He said that Buhari would also attend a dinner hosted by Judge Chile Eboe-Osuji, the President of the ICC who is a Nigerian.





“The Nigerian leader, while in The Hague, will meet with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, to discuss bilateral issues such as migration, peace and security, and economic cooperation,” he added.





“The President and his delegation will have a separate roundtable with some Dutch Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of companies based in Nigeria with a view to urging them to expand their investments, especially in agriculture, oil and gas in Nigeria.’’

Share This