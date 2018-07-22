Buhari Is The Architect Of Hate Speeches In Nigeria...Ike Ekweremadu

Published:

The Deputy President of the Senate, Prof Ike Ekweremadu has noted that President Mohammadu Buhari’s Style of governance is the main cause for tensions, hates speeches and all manner of disaffections presently dividing Nigerians.

Ekweremadu in plain language said that the President’s loopsided appointments, particularly of the security chiefs was not only nepotic but dangerously aimed at destroying the bond that held the country together. While recommending leadership by example, he called on Nigerians to not only preach love, but to live love; adding that it is not enough to preach to people to behave well but that the people will be better influenced and inspired when leaders were also seen to be leading by example.

Ekweremadu spoke in Enugu on Saturday, at the installation of the Governor, District 9142, Rotary International Nigeria. Represented by the Chairman House of Representatives commmittee on Works, Hon. Tobi Okechukwu, Ekweremadu disclosed that the country is today more divided than at any other time in her history and urged the people to not only eschew hate speeches but also make efforts to guard against hate actions.

Senator Ekweremadu wondered why a country like Nigeria with heterogeneous people who desire love and peace would go ahead and appoint service Chiefs, heads of security agencies and paramilitary agencies from one section of the country and totally shot out other sections and still expect that section to be interested in peace.

He said: “Action speaks louder than voice. It is not enough as a Priest to preach love. It is more inspiring to live love. As a teacher, it is not enough to preach to the students to behave well. They will be better influenced and inspired by your exemplary conducts as a teacher.

“We cannot preach against hate speech in heterogeneous society like Nigeria and still go ahead to appoint service Chiefs, heads of security agencies and paramilitary agencies from a section of the country.

“Today, when the National Security Council meets, some sections of the country are totally shut out. All pleas to the President to address this dangerous precedent have not been heeded despite various promises.”

