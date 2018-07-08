Buhari Has Stopped Corruption In The Oil Sector.. IPMAN President

Published:

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), at the weekend said that President Muhammadu Buhari has checkmated the corruption in the petroleum sector.Its National Secretary, Alhaji Danladi Pasali, who is also the National Coordinator, Buhari Campaign Organization, spoke while receiving members of the National Youth Council in his Abuja office.He called for the re-election of Mr. President, stressing that under the president’s watch, the country has stopped the spending of 60 per cent of its budget on corruption ridden fuel subsidy otherwise known as Petroleum Support Fund (PSF).He noted that with the intervention of the present administration, there is glut of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) market, which the retail outlets now beg motorists to buy.His words: “It is clear now that petrol stations beg people to come in and buy products. Go round now, all the petrol rations have products and they are calling people to come and buy. It is better because there are no more queues. There is no more spending 60% of our budget to pay subsidy. We don’t experience this. So, the corruption aspect in the system has been checkmated.”Explaining how Buhari has curb corruption in the petroleum sector, Pasali recalled in the past administration, an intending investor came from the US to invest $3billion in IPMAN refinery in Kogi, but the business mogul had a mechanical turn of mind when the then Presidency demanded a bribe to finance its campaign.According to him, “There was a time some investors came from the US, when we went with the Governor of Kogi, they were ready to invest $3billion.“When we took them to the presidency they were asked to bring some money for campaign, and since they took portfolio away they said they would never come back to Africa.”But the IPMAN national scribe noted that President Buhari has brought sanity into the country’s oil and gas sector that was characterized by sharp practices.He said “there was high level of insincerity, lack of focus, sheer wickedness in the past systems, but now there is improvement.”According to him, Dangote refinery is coming on stream in the next six month.Pasali said that owing to how Buhari has made the environment investment friendly, some businessmen are now relocating modular refineries into Nigeria.He said that discussions are ongoing with the Minister of Transport for the movement of cargoes of petroleum products through rails to reduce the cost of transportation of petroleum products.The IPMAN National Secretary noted that upon the accomplishment of the rail projects, it will result in the decline of prices of petroleum products.