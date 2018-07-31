Buhari Has Nothing To Do With Ortom Impeachment Drama – Presidency

Published:





The Presidency has debunked claims that President Muhammadu Buhari is involved in a move by some members of the Benue State House of Assembly to impeach the state governor, Samuel Ortom.





The crisis in the Benue Assembly followed the defection of the governor from the ruling All progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Buhari’s top media aide Femi Adesina said on Tuesday that the president would never be part of any unconstitutional act.





Adesina said any attempt to link Buhari with the inglorious past, when minority number of lawmakers removed governors, would not succeed.





"Even while attending the ECOWAS/ECCAS Summit in Togo, strident attempts were being made to drag President Muhammadu Buhari into the unfolding drama between the executive and the legislature in Benue State,” he said in a statement.





"Statements have been issued by different interest groups, insinuating that the President may have a hand in the development in Benue.





“This is paranoia at its worst, coming from people who have wittingly positioned themselves against the clean-up of the country, and the way we do things. They prefer business as usual.





"President Buhari will never be part of any unconstitutional act, and any attempt to link him with the inglorious past, when minority number of lawmakers impeached governors, will not stick. It will simply be like water off the duck’s back.





"President Buhari will always stand by all that is noble and fair, and will reject attempts to drag him into infamy.





"People who stoke fires by deliberate acts of omission or commission, and then summon the President to come and put it out will find that this President will be guided by the Constitution at all times, no matter the attempt to entangle him in unwarranted controversies.”

