Buhari Rejected Tinubu Before APC Merger ..R-APC Leader Galadima

Buba Galadima, chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), says he would not have been bothered about President Muhammadu Buhari if he was raising cows in Daura, his hometown in Katsina state.





Galadima, a former ally of the president, said this an interview yesterday. He spoke of the role he played in bringing Buhari and Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), together in the buildup to the 2015 election.





Galadima said though it was against the wish of Buhari, he succeeded with the alliance between the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).





Buhari and Tinubu were the leaders of CPC and ACN, two of the five legacy parties that formed the APC in 2014.





“Buhari was the one against the alliance with Tinubu and I don’t want to say anything. Let Buhari deny what I have said. I was for it and I organised it and wrote a memo that even produced a candidate for the vice presidency, this same Osinbajo,” he said.





Galadima gave a hint that Buhari may have, in fact, pencilled in another running mate candidate in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) form that was to have been submitted.





Using a slogan, ‘Anybody But Buhari (ABB)’, Galadima said he was planning to write an open letter to Buhari very soon, adding that the President was a “floored candidate” who will lose his deposit if he contests re-election.





“If he was raising cattle in Daura, I wouldn’t bother about him. I’m criticising him because he’s the President of Nigeria and he’s not doing very well,” Galadima said.





He did not spare Adams Oshiomhole, chairman of the APC, whom he described as a latter-day Buharist bent on hijacking the ship.

