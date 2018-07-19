Buhari Campaign Director, Keyamo Bags Another Federal Government Appointment

Published:





The Senate on Wednesday acknowledged receipt of President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to confirm two non-legal practitioners as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC).





They include Senator Abba Ali from Katsina, representing North West and Mohammed Sagir from Niger, representing North Central.





Buhari also requested for the confirmation of Chairman and six members of the board of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).





The nominee for the chairmanship position is Olabode Mustapha from Ogun State, while members include Garba Buba from Bauchi; Bello Garba, Sokoto; Retired Brig.-Gen. Joseph Okoloagu, Enugu; Mustapha Mudashiru, Kwara; Festus Keyamo, Delta and Adewale Adeleke, Ondo.





In April, Keyamo was appointed Director, Strategic Communications of the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO).

Share This