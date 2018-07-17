Buhari Appoints Muiz Banire As AMCON Chairman

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Dr. Muiz Banire as Chairman of the Governing Board of the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).Banire is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, and former Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC).The President also appointed the chairman and 12 commissioners of the Federal Civil Service Commission.This was conveyed in a letter by the President read by Senate President Bukola Saraki at the plenary on Tuesday in which President Buhari sought the approval of the lehislators on the appointments.