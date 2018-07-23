Breaking:R-APC Chairman Galadima Escapes Death In Car Crash (See Photos)

Published:

Buba Galadima, Chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (r-APC), his son and two others escaped death after involving in a ghastly car accident on Monday.NAN reports that the incident happened, when Galadima was returning from Yobe State, where he went to condole with his brother, who recently lost his daughter.It was gathered that Galadima was driving with his son, Sadiq and two others, when the accident happened along Hadeija-Kano road.The Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), which Galadima was travelling in, is reported to have somersaulted several times.The cause of accident could not be confirmed immediately, but all the occupants of the vehicle survived and were driven to Kano for medical check