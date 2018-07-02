Breaking:Mobile Policemen Protest,Barricades Roads In Maiduguri Over Six Months Unpaid Allowances

Published:

Mobile policemen took to the streets of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, to protest six months unpaid allowances.



It was learnt that the officers were posted to the state in January to fortify the security of the troubled state which has been bedeviled with Boko Haram insurgency.



The officers, who were fully armed, marched in their hundreds to the Borno State Police Headquarters.



The officers subsequently barricaded the highway, shooting sporadically into the air and scaring off motorists. Some of the students and workers had to turn back to their homes as they could not pass through the barricade.



Some of the officers, who spoke to our correspondent, lamented that since January when they were deployed to the state on special operation, have not be given their allowances.



They complained they many of them have had to go through inhuman treatment as they have to sleep on the corridor of the office on returning from duty at night.



When contacted, the Borno Police Commissioner, Damian Chukwu, said he was aware of the protest. He further said the delay in payment of the allowances may not be unconnected with late signing of the budget.

