Breaking:Buhari Meets With Tunde Bakare,Kemi Adeosun Secretly At Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met behind closed doors with the Senior Pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare.



Bakare arrived for the meeting held inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja alongside the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun.



Bakare and Adeosun are both from Ogun State. The agenda of the meeting was not known as of the time of filing this report. They arrived the President’s office at about 2.30pm

